Of course this message goes out to all the young people who have the opportunity and potential to change their naughty behavior. I do not mean the naughty childhood behaviour that all of us experience growing up which warrants being grounded, placed in the naughty corner, get a disciplinary spanking or timeout from electronic devices. Nope. That is not what I mean at all. What I am talking about is the delinquent type of behaviour that brings about disrespectful and violent behaviour patterns which attract the response of police and others in authority. In other words, the type of behaviour that law and order frowns up and administers the appropriate punishment such as fines and lengthy jail sentences.

Now, some of you reading this headline of this editorial piece might say such is easier said than done because of the realities of some young people who are experiences challenges in their lives. But if some of us can draw to that conclusion so easily and quickly, then we should all be asking what we can do as a society and individuals to positively impact the lives of our at risk young people.

It is not just the responsibility of parents/guardians, teachers and religious leaders.

Kudos to those in society who have made it their focus to invest in our youths thus doing their part to nurture positive character development. We often say that children are the future, and so seeing those type of actions is quite comforting because it shows that the investment in our youths is seen as priority. For example, while students on summer vacation, many of them have been engaged in fun and educational camps.

Hearing about young people in their teens and twenties and even thirties going to jail is too heartbreaking. The automatic reaction is disappointment and sadness, and more so surprise and shock when we read or hear about their ages and/or know them personally.

Wanting to live the fast life and get fast money is a problem and a current hot topic. This is the glamour that some young people see. The image of fast life glitters to them but this way is not golden; it is trouble.

Prisoners who have spent a lot of years behind bars deeply regret it, and some of them have even turned into advocates in discouraging other young people from following a life of crime. They have learnt their lessons. They preach that they have been rehabilitated and are proud of it though they wish they had never made such poor decisions.

Life is about learning lessons and often time people who have experienced certain challenges make it their business to educate others in avoiding the pitfalls of life. Some people take the free advice and try to abide by the ‘prevention is better than cure’ guidance.

Again, the fast life is not the way to go. Do good.