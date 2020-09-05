BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th September 2020) – Amidst new measures in place to address COVID-19, Minister of Education Jonel Powell says the Ministry is hoping to have a healthy partnership with parents and guardians.

“As we go forward we look forward to a healthy partnership with parents and guardians in particular as we all have a role to play order to ensure that the reopening of schools is done in a successful manner and in a manner that is healthy and keeps our people healthy.”

He was at the time making remarks while appearing on the ‘Leadership Matters’ programme on Tuesday 1st September 2020 as he addressed the upcoming reopening of schools.



“It has been a challenge but the Ministry of Education has a very competent team at its helm and dedicated teachers and other staff who are all focused on ensuring that the schools in St.Kitts and Nevis open next week in a healthy and efficient manner,” Powell remarked.

Powell said the government is doing all in its power to ensure such and also that the necessary support is there for staff and students; students being the ultimate beneficiaries and the most important persons in this process.

He then talked about the dates for the reopening of schools in St.Kitts.



“Next week, school begins on September 7th when all teachers and staff are expected to report. Students are expected to report on Wednesday 9th at which time we will be ready to begin instruction. Again, this is a difficult period and we understand this. However if we all come together in unity I have every confidence that the resumption of schools in St. Kitts and Nevis will be a success and that our students will succeed in their education.”