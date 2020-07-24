BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th July 2020)- Officials at the National Emergency Management Agency have acknowledged reports by residents that an earthquake rocked the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis before sunrise on Thursday 23rd July 2020.

As documented by the UWI Seismic Research Centre: “An earthquake was recorded at 5:36 am local time at this location: Lat 17.42N and Long 62.45W. The event was magnitude 2.7 and occurred at a depth of 1.3 km. It was reported felt in St. Kitts and Nevis. Full details will be posted to the website shortly.”

Some residents in St.Kitts-Nevis quickly took to social media- particularly Facebook- indicating that they felt the shake and asking others if they did also with some people saying they were up at the time while the earthquake rocked others out of their sleep.