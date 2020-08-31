BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th August 2020) – Two individuals in Nevis have been charged with the attempted murder of Ellison Smith-Bartlette who was left wounded after being attacked recently in the vicinity of the Alexandra Hospital while in the company of a female.

Accused of the crime are Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road and Keon Moore of Ramsbury who were charged on Sunday 23rd August 2020; eight days after the shooting incident

According to information put out by the Police Public Relations Department on Monday 24th August, the two men have also been charged for the offence of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

On the day in question, at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday 18th August 2020, a report was received that gunshots were fired in the Ramsbury area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Smith-Bartlette of Stuart Williams Drive and a female were walking along a paved road, in the vicinity of the hospital, when unknown assailants shot at them.

He received a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to that nearby hospital where he was warded in a stable condition.