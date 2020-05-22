BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd May 2020) –Well-known civil servant and calypsonian Duncan ‘Big Lice’ Wattley- from Cayon- has expressed respect for Sam Condor concerning his decision to resign from government office, and in an exclusive interview with this media house, he gave an insight into an announcement of his own that he plans to make tonight- Friday 22nd May 2020.

“I attended the press conference for the honourable Sam Condor and I think he did justice. I think it was Sam Condor- like. That is what he stands for in terms of being true to his office and he has decided to resign for whatever reason; we have to respect that and I think he gave a good account of himself this morning and we look forward to hearing from him during this campaign time and the future because I think he is a good statesman and I believe that he has a lot to offer to the development of our democracy in St.Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

When asked role he intends to play during this political campaign season, Wattley had this to say: “Well, I will play my part. I have put on Facebook that I will make an announcement; that I have some things to say in line with what is going on and I think that it is important that I say it now because as you say it’s the political season but at the same some things you need to nip in the bud before it gets out of hand and I think that the time is right for me to address certain issues that has been affecting me for over the last couple months now.”

Wattley is of the view that being a civil servant should not prevent him from airing his views.

“Well, I still work for the government. I’m the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; that is my position with regards to government but I still believe that we have a right as citizens to express ourselves and say what we have to say with certain things and that is what I am using to express what I have to say and I don’t think that being a civil servant should prevent me from airing my views and so that is what it is.”

Via a post on his person social media account on Facebook, on Wednesday 20th May, he told “Just need to make an announcement. Friday night at 8:30 pm. Duncan “Big Lice” Wattley will speak live on Facebook. Spread the word.”