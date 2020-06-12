BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 12th June 2020) – Leader of the Opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Dr. denzil Douglas has not extended words of congratulations to the Team Unity government headed by Dr. Timothy Harris on its return to office following the 2020 general elections.

In a live address to the nation on Monday 8th June, he gave the reasoning for such claiming that the election process was not fair as there were significant irregularities which the party believes affected the polling day results.

“I remain deeply disturbed that the hope, prosperity and opportunity that lay in wait under a NextGen SKN Labour Party has been hijacked in large measure by the many irregularities and anomalies that took place in our electoral and voting processes in the years, months, weeks and days leading to the general election. It is for these reasons that I cannot in good conscience concede the election as being free, fair and free from fear.”

Dr. Douglas added: “Along with the prejudicial environment that sought to give our competitors an unfair advantage, the Unity administration committed many irregularities which limited the rights of citizens in the voting process.”

According to him: “There have been serious, significant irregularities in the process which we believe have affected the results. We are collating the reports from the various polling agents of the Party and will report back in short order. In the meantime keep your chins up, your heads high and rally with your NextGen SKN team.”

The Opposition Leader stated that the will of the people is the only source of authority of government and no right-thinking person can objectively declare that Election 2020 was run based on the standards, principles and ethics of good governance.

“For these reasons, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party cannot accept the election results. We are in the process of examining and compiling evidence with a view to taking serious action on these matters in the future. I therefore reserve my congratulations until these matters have been duly resolved.”

The former Prime Minister gave his view that the next five year under the present government will be challenging for the Federation.

“Finally, I wish to say to my beloved people of our Federation that the next five years will not be easy as St. Kitts and Nevis, one of the smallest countries in the world by population, struggles to find its new footing in the present postCOVID-19 global environment. However, I remain confident that the invincible spirit, intelligence, resourcefulness and resilience of our people will take us through even this, our darkest hour, to brighter days.”

The SKNLP Leader has advised his comrades to hold strain saying.

“To my fellow comrades, I say ‘Hold Strain’! We have a righteous wind at our backs. Let us continue to trust that God will see us through and work everything out for our good. During these perilous times, the St. Kitts-Nevis Party stands resolute and unswerving in our commitment to doing all the good we can do, which is our sacred mission. We have every intention to continue to pursue our people empowerment agenda.

“We will continue to fight for our people’s justice. We cannot allow our election principles, processes and procedures to be compromised. True democracy must flourish in our Federation!”

Front Page Image: Opposition members Leader Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas (front) and Marcella Liburd and Konris Maynard (center) with a placard which reads in part “Perkins what instructions did your puppet master give you today?” pass Government Headquarters on Church Street in a February 2018 opposition parliamentarians protest (Spokesman Snap)