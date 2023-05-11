A significant meeting was held in Taiwan where Kittitians and Nevisians were engaged in face-to-face dialogue with Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and other members of his delegation.



Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis living and studying in the Republic of China (Taiwan) gathered at the Embassy’s conference room to have conversations with the Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley during his first official visit to Taiwan since stepping into his role as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Ageing and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, Housing and Human Settlement.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley addresses students

The Deputy Prime Minister prioritised this meeting, which was held on Tuesday, May 9. Deputy Prime Minister Hanley addressed the attendees and engaged in open dialogue. The Minister urged the students to continue to persevere and make Saint Kitts and Nevis proud. He also encouraged nationals living in Taiwan to bring their education, talents and experience back to their home country.



The visiting delegation includes Mrs. Adaeze Hanley, the Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Post, Ambassador Kenneth Douglas, Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson, Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Leonard Lestrade, Compliance Officer/ Land Officer/ Forestry Ranger in the Ministry of Agriculture and Ms. Kashema Gumbs, Youth Representative.

L-R: Ambassador H.E. Kenneth Douglas; H.E. Ambassador Leon Natta; Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Mrs. Adaeze Hanley; Mrs. Lisa Romayne Pistana; H.E.Ambassador Donya Francis; Hon. Konris Maynard; Ms. Kashema Gumbs; Mr. Leonard Lestrade

Hon. Maynard encouraged the scholars and professionals to answer the call to serve and give back to their country. He reflected on his decision to return home after gaining education and experience overseas.



The encouragement resonated with nationals who were well pleased for the opportunity to engage the Ministers and leaders who preside over branches of government where they are desirous of contributing.



Students and researchers shared a sentiment on the lack of access to information about the country to which the Minister of Information, Hon. Maynard was able to discuss ideas with them on how to address this issue.



Ambassador H.E. Donya Francis highlighted the significance of these opportunities for close dialogue.



“I am truly grateful that the Deputy Prime Minister Hanley and his delegation requested, not one but two meet-ups with our nationals living in Taiwan,” he said. “These conversations are not just protocol, but they are the keys to information sharing that could further the development of our country.”



Nationals in attendance were Rawle Browne-Maynard, Rolhensha Henry, Davina Doras-Cranstoun, Glendille Rochelle Huggins, Hance Richards, Dahjaal James, Devon Peters, Tawanna Collins, Kevrone Phipps, and Hakim Blackmoore.

SKN Delegation with SKN students studying in Taiwan