Scores of persons who were behind in paying their mortgages to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) have heeded the call to negotiate a payment plan that would supply funds necessary for the Corporation to reinvest into new housing initiatives.

The original call for persons to be responsible for meeting their monthly mortgage commitments was made in December 2022 by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley. At that time, some $12 million were outstanding to NHC.

During the March 07, 2023, Sitting of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Hanley provided an update to the nation.

“I’m happy to report … that 173 persons out of some 823 who have been delinquent, they have come in and made arrangements to start to pay for their homes,” the Deputy Prime Minister stated. “Madam Speaker, people are paying as low as $300 per month for their homes, and if you can’t do that, we still find a way to assist, so I appeal to the others to come in so that we can work with you.”

The monthly mortgage for many of the homes was as low as $475 per month.