Hundreds of children and proud parents from the Basseterre area, as well as track and field lovers, filled the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium on Thursday, January 19, 2023, for the return of the Department of Sports Public Primary Schools Zonal Championships. It was the first time the event was staged since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday’s meet, sponsored by the Bank of Nevis Ltd, was contested by student-athletes from the Beach Allen, Irishtown, Tucker Clarke and Dr. William Connor primary schools.

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, attended the event and commented on the exciting atmosphere at the stadium.

HON. SAMAL DUGGINS WITH ATHLETES ON THE PODIUM

MINISTER DUGGINS DISTRIBUTES MEDALS

“Sports is a major part of any child’s natural development because physically we have to stay active to stay healthy,” Minister Duggins stated. “It is actually surprising to walk in and see so many persons, so vibrant, so active and engaged and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s good to see us outside again in a social environment where young people can enjoy what they love doing.”

Minister Duggins was called upon to present medals to several student-athletes taking the winner’s podium. It marked his first time at a track and field event since being appointed Minister of Sports in August 2022. He said that this was a proud moment.

“Just looking at the athletes putting their all into it (the competition) and to be able to say thank you for what you are doing for your school, for your country, and thank you for the example you are exhibiting to all of the other schools and children, it is an honour for me to say thank you by presenting the medals,” the Minister expressed.

The Basseterre Zone Competition was won by the Dr. William Connor Primary School, which won a total of 40 medals, with 21 gold. Holding second place was the Tucker Clarke Primary School with 35 medals, of which 10 were gold. The Irishtown Primary School earned 24 medals, with four gold, while the Beach Allen Primary School won 15 medals with two gold.

The next zonal competition will be held on January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Park in Cayon. The East 1 Zone includes the Deane Glasford, Cayon, Joshua Obadiah, Violet Petty, and Estridge primary schools.