Giant Malt and the Department of Sports have entered into a partnership to produce a mega athletics championship, branded the Giant Malt Combined Zonal Championship. The production is scheduled for February 18, at the Kim Collins Stadium.

The Championship is designed to give the most outstanding students from the recently concluded Zonal Championships additional opportunities to improve on their personal bests for the various track disciplines.

“The Department of Sports has restructured its Zonal Championship over the last three years, revamping competition into four zones, as opposed to three in previous years. This Giant Malt Combined Zonal Championship allows for athletes to get maximum preparation, in track events only, ahead of other primary school championships,” Timothy Morton, Athletics coordinator at the Department of Sports, disclosed.

Giant Malt’s partnership with the Department to bring this athletics production hinges on the brand’s commitment to an obligation to community development through sport, as a reputable corporate citizen.

The Department of Sports is mandated by the Ministry of Sport to engage the federation’s youth in sports, to aid in their overall development.