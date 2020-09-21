BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th September 2020) – Coming out of the recently held 50th annual convention of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge has been elected as the new leader, and is the first female to hold that post as she is also the head of a political organization founded by her late father as its first leader who was the first Premier of Nevis, Sir Dr. Simeon Daniel- a National Hero.

The late Sir Simeon Daniel

The opposition party’s convention was held under the theme “Representing our country’s future: our hope, our aspirations’, was held on Sunday 13th September 2020 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), three days before Daniel-Hodge’s father was among five other nation builders saluted for the annual observance of National Heroes Day.

The race for the top spot was between Daniel-Hodge and Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, the first female elected NRP candidate who is the parliamentary representative for Nevis 5 (St. Thomas), taking over from a former NRP leader and premier Joseph Parry.

Stapleton-Simmonds has secured the Deputy Leader position following the convention.

An NRP press release has indicated that Dr. Daniel-Hodge lauded the work of her colleague Stapleton-Simmonds saying: “I am convinced that with your skillset to complement the ones that I bring to the table, NRP is in a great place” adding that “the change that NRP members have been asking for began with your victory at the polls to be the first female representative for St. Thomas’ also the first elected female representative of NRP. The wave of change through NRP continues today.”

As for her reason for entering the political arena, Dr. Daniel-Hodge is said to have reflected on the principles of inclusivity, integrity, innovation and industry, which she said represented the foundation on which the party started 50 years ago.

“As we celebrate NRP at 50, NRP is still the only party that has Nevis and Nevisians at its core after all, we are the Nevis Reformation Party. NRP is still the only party that has and can deliver a brighter future for Nevisians. NRP is still the only party that puts the interest of Nevisians at the fore,” she is quoted on the way forward.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge is described as a well-established businesswoman and environmental consultant who promotes innovation and environmental sustainability in Small Island Developing States.

As told, she grew up and attended high school in Nevis, after which she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from St. Francis College in New York, a Master’s Degree in Microbiology from Alabama A&M University and a Doctoral Degree in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change from the University of the Virgin Islands.

Others on the female-dominated NRP executive are as follows: Hensley Daniel – Chairman, Llewellyn Parris – Deputy Chairman, Dr. Andrea Bussue – 2nd Vice President, Virgil Browne – Party Organiser, Sharon Hobson – Treasurer, Tammy Farrell – Assistant Treasurer, Devonne Cornelius – Public Relations Officer, Shirletta Byron – Secretary General and Patricia Jeffers – Assistant Secretary General.

Front Page Photo: New Leader of the opposition Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge speaking at the 50th annual convention held on Sunday 13th September 2020 (credit: www.facebook.com/NRPOfficial)

