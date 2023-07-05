The Human Resource Management Department wishes to inform the public about the offerings of scholarships by the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in St. Kitts and Nevis to study in Cuba in various fields.

Twenty (20) scholarships have been allocated for the 2024 academic year. The aforementioned scholarships are as follows:

Seven (7) scholarships for the career in Medicine

Seven (7) scholarships for Bachelor of Nursing

Four (4) scholarships for Postgraduate Medicine (only for graduates in Cuba)

One (1) scholarship for Health Technology (short cycle higher education programme)

One (1) scholarship for non-medical careers

The school year is scheduled to start in February 2024. The arrival in Cuba of the students will be ten (10) days before the date established for the beginning of the school year. To qualify for medical specialties, the candidate must have graduated in Cuba with a medical degree.

The deadline for submission of required documentation to our Embassy is 25th October, 2023.



Please click on the pdf links below to access more information about qualifying requirements, as well as other important information.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/78517e46-d877-a100-b57c-570229edbc20/Scholarship_Requirements_2024_School_Year.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/1f811282-da0a-aa50-1df1-a036fe427a8f/Medical_specialties_to_be_offered_in_the_Scholarship_for_the_year_2024.01.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b169dda4-6ae6-389e-484e-55f6dd2ed0f6/Careers_for_non_medical_studies.01.pdf