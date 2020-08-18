BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 18th August 2020)- Two vessels from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, namely Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, carrying only crew members, are expected to dock at Port Zante, St.Kitts on Wednesday 19th August to “Safe Habour” in the Federation.

At a press conference held on Monday 17th August at the Customs conference room in Bird Rock, Minister of Tourism, Ports and Transport Lindsay Grant revealed such details whilst indicating that all safety protocols must be adhered to including the requirement of a 14-day quarantine period for the 70-member crew on each ship.

“The health and safety of our nationals and residents remains our top priority as we embark on providing assistance to the cruise ships for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. This assistance represents the true nature of the Kittitian and Nevisian people which is providing help and support to others in their time of need. It is who we are as a nation. I reiterate we have adhered to all required health and safety protocols to ensure nationals and residents of St. Kitts-Nevis remain safe,” said Minister Grant.

As understood, the crew members have been anchored in Barbados which is where the ships are coming from and have not disembarked the vessels while there.

More details to be provided in a follow-up report.