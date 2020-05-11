BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 8th May 2020) – Three individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus are left covering from the illness as a total of 12 out of 15 have beaten the illness to date.

Furthermore to date, 52 St.Kitts-Nevis nationals who arrived the Federation from Jamaica as returning students amidst the pandemic on Thursday 30th April 2020 are among those under quarantine at a government facility

Public Relations Officer of the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) Dr. Marissa Carty in a Thursday 7th May 2020 situation report at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Thursday 7th May 2020 informed about the three patients who remain in isolation.

Other current details given at that time include the following: 327 individuals sampled and tested, 7 results pending, 56 persons quarantined in a government facility, 4 quarantined at home and 751 persons released from quarantine.

Information about the students has been publicised by Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force Abdias Samuel.