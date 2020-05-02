BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 1st May 2020)- Stay mentally positive is the advice being given by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws as a top tip in the fight against the coronavirus in helping to keep one’s immune system strong.

“Stay positive. A positive attitude can improve your immune system and may help you live longer. See the cup as half full as opposed to half empty. Always remember the things you are thankful for and adopt an attitude of gratitude. Remember, each of us have our part to play in protecting our lives, ourselves and others from this disease”

Dr. Laws expressed such sentiments as part of her presentation at National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 29th April 2020.

According to her: “While there is currently no cure for coronavirus, there are some steps that everyone can take to support their natural defenses against viruses like this one. The body’s immune system is what helps to fight off these pathogens. There are a number of ways in which you can support your own immune system to make it as strong and effective as possible…”

Dr. Laws also urged individuals to reduce their stress levels.

“Stress can suppress the immune system and interfere with the infection fighting ability of your white blood cells, making you more prone and susceptible to contracting illnesses. This can be done by developing coping mechanisms such as keeping in contact with close friends and relatives who provide positive emotional support to reduce stress levels and avoid unnecessary worry about things you have no control over.”

Other areas highlighted and reemphasized were eating more fruits and vegetables and leafy greens, getting more sleep and daily dosage of vitamin D, get more sleep and daily dosage of vitamin D, practice good hygiene, continue to practice social distancing measures, engage in effect hand washing practices and wear masks in public spaces.

Dr. Laws also encouraged individuals to consume at least three servings of fruits and vegetables daily noting that such contain high levels of antioxidants and nutrients which boost the production of cells which supports the immune system

On the subject of getting more sleep and daily dosage of vitamin D, the CMO remarked: “While we sleep, our body repairs and builds our immune system to fight off viruses. Aim to get at least six to eight hours of sleep daily. Sunshine increases vitamin D. Our body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on our skin when we are outdoors. Studies show that vitamin D activates the cells that help to fight infections. Aim to get one to two hours of direct sunlight per day to get your fill of vitamin D. Exposure to sunlight is preferred at the beginning and at the end of each day to minimize the harmful effect of ultraviolet light on your skin.”

She went on to say that proper hygiene such as washing hand regularly using a disposable tissue when blowing nose or coughing into your flexed elbow will help to decrease the spread of viruses. Aim to wash your hands after touching contaminated surfaces.

“By adhering to these practices, we will see positive outcomes and win the fight against this invisible enemy,” Dr. Laws told.

Photo: Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws