BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 15th April 20202) – With 14 positive patients in isolation, 131 in quarantine and 33 test results pending, St. Kitts-Nevis is facing four (4) more days in total lockdown with the government’s plan to extend its state of emergency to 28 days- with another week added- to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), effective Saturday 18th April 2020.

According to the Federation’s Constitution, the government is required go to parliament in acting upon reason to go beyond 21 days, supported by expert advice, weeks after asking citizens and residents to stay home since 28th March 2020 when there were two patients on record.

That 21-day timeframe expires on Saturday 18th April, and come Friday 17th April an emergency sitting of parliament is scheduled to address the additional days regarding this health matter at hand.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris during an address to the nation on Wednesday 15th April disclosed the details of such by way of the government’s move guided by information from the medical team.

“The new regulations that come into force this weekend, will extend from Saturday [18th April] morning at 6:00 AM to the following Saturday [25th April] at 6am. They will provide for a 24- hour lockdown; a total lockdown, from 6:00 AM Saturday 18th until Monday 20th at 6:00 AM.”

He pointed out that the medical team has advised that there be a gradual relaxation of the limited or restricted curfews on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st and also on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00PM each day- with nightly curfews from 7:00 PM each evening to 6:00 AM the following morning.

As understood, Wednesday 22nd will see a total lockdown.

“In the middle of the week, from Tuesday 7:00 PM to Thursday 6:00 AM, there will be a further 24 hour lockdown, or total curfew,” PM Harris stated.

A total lockdown has been in place from Thursday 9th to Saturday 18th April with partial curfews from 6:00AM to 7:00 PM on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th as the shelter in place regulations will still be enforced. Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes.

However, police, will continue to enforce the zooning plan introduced last week catering to others outside of the essential workers groupings who want to their leave residence to buy medicine, food or other necessities.

To this end, on Thursday 16th April Zone One will be able to travel to Basseterre to visit banks and other service providers, pharmacies, supermarkets and food outlets while Zone Two’s turn will be on Friday 17th April, 7:00 AM to 5:00PM.

In Nevis Zone 3- Thursday 16th April and Zone 4 Friday 17th from 7:00AM to 5:00PM.

Dr. Harris said come next week, there will be a gradual relaxation of restrictions and the zoning plan will be discontinued.

“Four days will be made available to you if you must leave your home, but the shelter in place regulations will still be in force. This will allow you to better plan how to shop for food and other necessities. That is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be available for shopping and other essential elements to be taken care of with partial curfew in place. Wednesday will be a full 24-hour lockdown.”

According to him, the medical team recommends that the government keeps in place “regulations for the immediate future to reduce the risk of transmission and that we must still be mindful to practice social distancing in everything that we do.”

“The Cabinet of ministers have therefore determined that it is necessary to extend the state of emergency currently in place, to extend regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act in order to continue the fight against COVID-19. The St.Kitts and Nevis constitution provides that a declaration of emergency shall lapse after 21 days unless it is approved by a resolution of the National Assembly. Saturday 18th April will be 21 days since the state of emergency was proclaimed on the 28th of March. As a result, there will be an emergency sitting of the National Assembly on Friday 17th April at 10:00 AM. This sitting has been called to debate and pass a resolution to extend the state of emergency. Further regulations would be made to come into force once the current regulations expire in Saturday 18th April…,” he also explained.