BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 30th March 2020)-Less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health announced five (5) new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), one more positive test takes the overall count as of today to eight (8) cases, with the first recorded one on Nevis.

Junior Minister of Health, Wendy Phipps has revealed that: “On Monday, March 30, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight (8)…” and comes less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health would have announced five (5) cases on Sunday, March 29, 2020.”

She further disclosed that the patient is a 51 year-old female who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. As with all other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Country, this case is also travel related, meaning that it was imported into the Federation – given the patient’s travel history from the United Kingdom on March 14, 2020. The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that this patient would have been quarantined since arrival in the Federation. Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry of Health on Nevis has already begun tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing. The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine regulations by remaining at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine.