BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 2nd April 2020)-A ninth COVID-19 case has been recorded in the Federation with that of a 51-year-old individual.

Junior Health Minister, Wendy Phipps announced at today’s daily media briefing that: “At 11:04 am today, Thursday, April 2, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine (9). The patient is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis.”

She said now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others, and that the Ministry of Health on Nevis would begin tracing the contacts of this individual, and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

Phipps expressed that the Federal Ministry of Health again reminds citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC).

“There should be strict observance of quarantine and isolation regulations by remaining at home or in the place of quarantine or isolation as determined by our public health authorities.”

The Junior Minister of Health reminded the public that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. The public is further advised that all confirmed test results are sent directly to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and not to any third parties. Feel free to call the COVID-19 Hotline #311 if you have questions and concerns.