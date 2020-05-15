BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 15th May 2020)- Wearing protective face masks while in public is currently a required safety trend, globally, as one of the top measures in the fight to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but in St.Kitts-Nevis, likewise in some other countries, the use of camouflage material by members of the general public is illegal which also applies to such masks.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry while speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Tuesday 12th May 2020 pledged the police’s support to the St.Kitts-Nevis Defense Force to enforce this restriction.

Reading an announcement from the Defense Force, he said: “It has been observed that members of the general public are increasingly wearing the camouflage face mask. Members of the general public are reminded that it is an offence in law; contrary to section 215 of the St. Christopher and Nevis Defence Force Act-to be in possession or wear any item of military gears.”

Superintendent Henry continued: “As such, the St.Kitts-Nevis Defence Force advises against the wearing of these masks by members of the general public. The camouflage masks are military kits and must be treated as such. Anyone found in possession of or wearing the camouflage -or any material nearly resembling- mask, it will be confiscated and the perpetrators prosecuted.”

He then went on to add the support to the notice given indicating that the police force “will be vigilant in enforcing this particular restriction.”

“Members of the public should not be wearing any military clothing be it mask, pants, shirt, hat or any other similar gear that is worn by the military,” the senior police officer also stated.