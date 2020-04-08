BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 8th April 2020)- In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a window of six hours over a two-day period has been decided upon by government to allow the movement of shoppers per four community zones in St.Kitts and Nevis altogether ahead of a seven-day total lockdown scheduled for Thursday 9th April 2020 at 7:00PM.

The grouped neighbourhoods and the shopping days are Wednesday 8th April Zones One (East Side in St.Kitts) and Three (Nevis) then on Thursday 9th April for Zones Two (West Side in St.Kitts) and Four (in Nevis) from 7:00AM to 3:00PM daily.

The specific areas per zone on the islands are as follows:

Zone One-all areas east of a line through the center of Fort Street, Basseterre continuing north through Victoria Road and extending to the Roundabout on the FT Williams Highway at the RLB International Airport just west of Taylor’s Housing Development. Other parts continue east along the FT Williams Highway to the Island Main Road, the East Basseterre Constituency then in a northeasterly direction along the Island Main Road from Conaree and Needsmust and extending all the way to Saddlers and Lavington.



Zone Two- all other areas on the island of St. Kitts, from Parsons travelling via Sandy Point to Basseterre and including all other areas in the Basseterre Valley such as St. Peters, Central and West Basseterre but excluding East Basseterre.



Zone Three- the parishes of St. Pauls, St. Thomas and St. James.

Zone Four- the parishes of St. John and St. George.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy in an address to the nation on the night of Tuesday 7th April said beginning Wednesday 8th April and Thursday, 9th April, the police will introduce and enforce a zoning plan for those shoppers who must leave their homes.

“On Wednesday, during the hours of 7:00am to 3:00pm, the partial curfew will be lifted for those persons in Zone One to purchase essential goods at supermarkets, pharmacies and food retail shops while exercising, of course, the strictest social distancing rules. During Wednesday, there should be no movement to Basseterre except by persons in Zone One. Zone Two will be allowed to travel on Thursday during the hours of 7:00am to 3:00pm while there will be a restriction of movement of Zone One.”

Dr. Harris is urging all residents of villages and settlements in the rural areas to utilise those establishments and village shops in their area and so reduce the congestion in Basseterre and Charlestown.

“Many of these village shops have the identical items that you are travelling to Basseterre and Charlestown to purchase. This travel is not essential and you are likely exposing yourself and your loved ones to the virus.”