BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 14th April 2020)-Individuals accused of playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the police during curfew hours under the current state of emergency of emergency regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) are being asked by Superintendent Cromwell Henry to stop it or else face the punishment.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry (SKNIS photo)

“We are still in the 24-hour curfew period which means that persons must remain in their homes. In a few communities, we find persons are playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the police. They would congregate in the streets or on the sidewalks and would run through alleys or in their yard when the police approaches, and then as soon as the police leave they come back out on the street. This is not very amusing to the police, and persons caught in these circumstances will be prosecuted, “he stated at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

“Again, we urge persons to comply with the terms of the curfew to stay in your residence including your yard and avoid being found on the street unless of course you have a very good reason; be it a medical emergency, you are an essential worker or you have special exemption from the Commissioner of Police,” he further encouraged. Superintendent Henry informed that to date, there has been sixty (60) arrests of persons who have violated the curfew and that 39 of them have been charged.