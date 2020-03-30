BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Sunday 29th March 2020)– A 10-month-old baby has been diagnosed as the youngest patient with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in St.Kitts-Nevis as the Federation records an additional five (5) new travel- imported cases, making the total of seven (7) cases to date.

Senator of State with responsibility for Health Wendy Phipps announced today that these new cases were recorded yesterday (Saturday 28th March 2020) by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The patients are three females and two males who are all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The female patients are aged 10 months, 24 years and 36 years, while the two male patients are 29 and 39 years, respectively.”

According to her: ‘All five of these cases are travel related, meaning that the cases were imported into the Federation. This determination has been made based on the patients’ travel histories to St. Maarten and Antigua during the period March 6-13, 2020.”

On Wednesday 25th March, Phipps disclosed information regarding the first two cases recorded at 11:03 PM on Tuesday 24th March, involving two Kittitians- male (21) and female (57)-who returned on 18th March from New York.

Reliable sources indicate that they are mother and son.