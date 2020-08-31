BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th August 2020)-The search for 81-year-old David Lake of Conaree, missing more than a week, is still ongoing.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June to November each year.

Police say Lake was last seen in a grey shirt walking in the southern section of Conaree at about 5 p.m. on Sunday 16th August and have noted that officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are particularly concerned about his well-being during this storm-prone period.

To date, a number of searches have been conducted by the police, with members of the community assisting in some instances. The Police have also been exploring several other options available to them with the hopes of finding Mr. Lake.

An appeal is being made to the public to be on the lookout for Mr. Lake or to come forward with any information that they may have regarding his whereabouts. Persons can contact the CID at 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.