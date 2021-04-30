BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 29th April 2021)- In the most recent meeting of the branch, held on Sunday, April 25, constituents of St. Christopher Four branch of the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) nominated and voted for candidates for five executive positions.

Sunday’s meeting, which was held at Lambert’s Project saw more than eighty (80) constituents in attendance. The constituents received reports from the out-going executive committee and a number of branch issues were discussed.

The new constituency executive is now led by Ms. Dorothy Caines (Chairman), with Mr. Benjamin Thomas (Vice Chairman), Mrs. Claudia Williams (Secretary), Miss Delrine Taylor (Treasurer) and Mr. Wricherley Gumbs (Public Relations Officer).

The branch meeting also included the distribution of awards to constituents for their outstanding service to the branch and the broader society.

Receiving prizes were Miss Youlanda Liburd for being the most outstanding female constituent and Mr. Robert Webster for being the most outstanding male constituent.

The constituents of Polling Division 5 were adjudged the Best Performing Polling Division for their involvement in activities, their attendance at branch meetings, and their involvement in list work.

Party Caretaker for the constituency, His Excellency, Mr. Steve Wrensford publicly congratulated the incoming team who are “who are energised and eager to implement the new plans and actions within the constituency.”

He also highlighted the significance of the major turnout at the constituency general meeting.

Mr. Wrensford ended his social media message of congratulations by saying that he looks forward to working with the new team.