Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue a Master’s Degree at the Law Institute of the International Maritime Organization.

Talented candidates under the age of 40 years are strongly encouraged to apply, must be highly motivated to work for their government, and upon completion of their studies, will make a vital contribution to the development of the national legal framework and maritime sector.

Whereas the LL.M. programme is open exclusively to graduates in law, the M. Hum. programme is open to candidates holding a degree in any other discipline related to international maritime law.

Additional information is available at www.ilo.org. Applications are to be submitted no later than 15th March, 2023.