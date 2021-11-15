Young Men between the ages of 12 and 21 years are invited to the Turn Around Agenda Young Men Conference slated for November 19 to 21.



The interactive evening sessions feature engaging experiences, fun-filled events, uplifting messages, praise and worship, and meaningful conversations with guest speakers.



The Turn Around Agenda Young Men Conference is hosted by the Antioch Baptist Church. To register, visit the Antioch Baptist Church St. Kitts Facebook Page. For more information telephone 663-9885.

