BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 16th June 2021)-Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws has dismissed social media rumours that she recently sent in a job resignation letter.

She commented on the topic nearing the end of her opening remarks on Tuesday 15th June 2021 during the Leadership Matters programme aired on ZIZ.

Dr. Laws, who is a member of the National COVID-19 Task Force, shared that she has been employed by the Ministry of Health in her capacity as the CMO for almost five years and that she is committed to service.

“I want to end on a personal note. On September 15th 2016, I joined the staff in the Ministry of Health in my present capacity as the Chief Medical Officer. I functioned as the Chief Technical Advisor to the government on matters related to health. I provided technical support and leadership to the health team.”

Dr. Laws continued: “I have been functioning in this capacity for almost five years. I serve passionately. I am committed to my service. I want us to dismiss the fake news and misinformation that is in circulation; I’m on the job I’m working and it’s quite obvious that I haven’t resigned. Let us not be distracted. Let us move forward in our fight against this virus.”