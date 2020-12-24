BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 23rd December 2020) – Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws has made the observation that more people in St.Kitts-Nevis are following the prevention and control measures in relation to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.

“More and more persons are adhering to the prevention and control measures which include: wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of six feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These measures work and we are encouraging you to continue.”

Dr. Laws made the disclosure via a press release issued on Friday 18th December 2020 which informed that as of Thursday 17th December, two additional cases of confirmed COVID-19 were recorded resulting in six active cases.

“These travelers landed in St.Kitts on December 12th 2020 from the United States of America (USA) and have been in quarantine at one of The COVID-19 certifies hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patients were duly notified and are in isolation.”

Those additional cases brought the total of COVID-19 confirmed cases in St.Kitts-Nevis to 30 with 20 cases for St. Kitts and 10 cases for Nevis.”

“Please note that 24 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now six active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored,” the CMO said at that time.

In highlighting the measures in place, she informed that the all front line workers at the Robert L Bradshaw international airport (RLBIA), SCASPA [St.Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority] and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/ accommodation sites.

Dr. Laws said the Ministry of Health is following measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus which includes in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the Erwin’s with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted as well as quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

“The Ministry of Health- in particular- and the Federal government in general wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of the virus locally.”

“Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the federation,” the CMO encouraged.