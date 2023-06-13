The Human Resource Management Department of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is hosting a two-day Payroll Information Open House event, which provides a platform for civil servants to be properly informed of the Government’s move to a twice-monthly pay system for employees.



The new twice-monthly pay system takes effect from July 01, 2023. This means that civil servants will be paid on July 14 and 28.



The Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 Open House is being held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium and is open to all civil servants.

Speaking with St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Chief Personnel Officer Ms. Deshai Dore stated, “Before, monthly workers would get paid once per month. Now we would have two payments per month. The dates are the 14th and the 28th of each month. If those dates fall on a weekend, the pay date will be changed to the Friday of that same week. If the dates fall on a public holiday, the salary will be paid on the previous working day.”

Deshai Dore, Chief Personnel Officer

In addition to representatives from the Human Resource Management Department, representatives from the financial institutions, insurance companies and appliance stores that serve St. Kitts and Nevis are participating in the two-day event to provide customers with pertinent information on how this change in the pay cycle will impact any arrangements.

“All monthly deductions will now be paid twice. For example, if you are paying a loan that was $10 per month, $5 will be sent to your financial institution on the 14th and the other $5 will be sent on the 28th of that month,” Chief Personnel Officer Dore added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said this new payment arrangement holds significant benefits for civil servants, particularly as it relates to the budgeting of one’s resources.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “The Treasury lead on this, and they had gone and met with all the financial institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis—they are all on board, I can say that. I think one institution even put out the information to its people. What we’re having this week is that the Government, through the Human Resource (Management) Department and the Head of Civil Service, are now meeting with the civil servants…at the park to inform our people of the twice-monthly payment.”

“Studies have shown that people manage and budget better twice monthly than monthly. Even in the United States when I worked there, I used to be paid twice monthly and it made a difference in terms of budgeting and so forth,” the Honourable Prime Minister said during today’s (June 13) special interview with representatives of the media.