BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 24th December 2019)-Well-known Jamaican Reggae sensation Chronixx has been revealed as one of the latest announced entertainers slated to perform at the 2020 edition of the annual St.Kitts Music Festival in what would be his second showing on that stage.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the St.Kitts Music Festival Artistes Selection and Production Committee, Jonel Powell at Cooler Fete -a popular Sugar Mas fringe event held at the Conaree play field on Saturday 21st December 2019 sometime shortly before 2:00am (the wee hours of the next day).

At a press conference held earlier this month for the first wave of artiste festival Chairman Damion Hobson did disclose that there would have been a Cooler Fete announcement similar to what took place for the revealing of Jamaican Reggae icon Buju Banton in 2019.

Notably, Chronixx first performed at the June 2014 edition of the St.Kitts Music Festival. He is the artistes behind tops hits such as ‘Eternal Fire’, ‘Majesty’ and ‘Behind Curtain’.

Hours later shortly after 11 am, a social media reveal via the official St.Kitts Music Festival Facebook page unveil local jam band Kollision Band is expected to light up the stage for the upcoming 24th annual production, 24th to 28th June 2020 at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in Bird Rock.

For the December 2019 press conference, Powell had revealed the first three acts namely: Jamaican Reggae icon 71-year-old Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican Reggae sensation 19-year-old Koffee and Nigerian afrobeats sensation 29-year-old Wizkid.