Chile and the Republic of Cuba have extended congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis, which celebrated its 39th Anniversary of Independence on Monday, September 19, 2022.

A diplomatic note sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated “On this important celebration, the Embassy of Chile wishes to reinforce the friendship ties between our countries and take this opportunity to extend our willingness to continue strengthening our bilateral ties.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by His Excellency Miguel Mario Diaz-Canal Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, in letters to the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton and Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

The letters stated, “On the occasion of the 39th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I convey the warmest congratulations extended to you and the people of the Federation.”

The letter to the Prime Minister also expressed the warmest congratulations to the government and noted that “the occasion is propitious to reaffirm our will to expand our relations of friendship and cooperation.”