BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th December 2020)-Police are currently appealing for information after a girl was raped in an abandoned house in the Basseterre area on Monday 30th November 2020.

Information reaching this media house indicates that the child is believed to be either 11 or 12 years old.

A police press release issued by its public relations department on Wednesday 2nd November informed about investigating an incident in which a female juvenile was sexually assaulted.

“Investigations so far have revealed that sometime before midday on Monday, a male assailant held the female around her throat from the back and took her into an abandoned house where he physically and sexually assaulted her. The assailant then fled the scene,” it read.

Police are making a special appeal to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252.

Individuals are asked to note that the SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 662-7077. You may also contact your nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.