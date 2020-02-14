BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 14th February 2020) – Detectives working on the recent break- in and stealing at Warner Park in Basseterre have held and released two minors who are expected to appear before the Child Justice Committee in this matter.

Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department, this week (Monday 10th February 2020), has indicated that the two juveniles were recently held for the offences of Building Break-In and Larceny as well as Building Break-In in relation to two incidents at the park.

Reportedly, the offences occurred sometime between February 05 and 06 in the first instance and on February 07 in the second.

According to police: “In the first incident, a number of items were stolen from a locker room which was being used by the Barbados Cricket Team at the time. Several of those items have since been recovered by the Officers investigating the case.”

It was also told that the juveniles were released into the custody of their parents pending their appearance before the Child Justice Committee.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI), in a press release last week spoke about the break-in which caused a delay in starting of the four-day match schedule of the Hurricanes v Pride West Indies Championship at Warner Park which was slated for Thursday 6th February but was moved to the following day (Friday).

In that match, Barbados Pride won by an innings and 81 runs in beating the Leeward Island Hurricanes.