Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 9, 2022 (SKNIS): Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Ellison Thompson said that travel is on the rebound during his presentation at the Minister of Tourism’s Press Conference on September 8.

He made this statement in light of the restrictions placed over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that “individuals are once again ready to take their favourite vacations to their desired vacation destination.”

Mr. Thompson said that although individuals are ready again to vacation it does not mark the end of the COVID-19 situation. “We are turning the corner from a pandemic to an endemic,” he said.

“With the demand for travel, the industry itself is in flux. You have the desire for travel in terms of persons who have saved money during the pandemic so there is more cash and less credit card debt so it is a perfect wave for people to want to go and travel to their favourite destination and we see them upgrading their travel plans,” he said.

“The cruise industry continues its efforts to modify its itineraries to make them shorter and there has been political unrest somewhere and also climate change issues, but this has resulted in a marketplace that is even more competitive than it has been before,” he added.

Mr. Thompson stated that currently, the focus of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is to be a laser and have surgical precision in its marketing efforts to ensure that the destination’s voice is heard.

He said that the SKTA is working with its partners to ensure that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is ready to meet the demands of a more discerning visitor.

“Over the past few weeks, we partnered with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to offer training geared towards building the capacity of our service providers. We are also looking at the current landscape post-COVID-19 and to do what is necessary for St. Kitts to be visible and to be competitive for the products and the service offerings,” Mr. Thompson said. “In addition, we fine-tuned our marketing plans and in two weeks time we are going to be unveiling a new brand campaign in New York.”