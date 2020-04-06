Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 2, 2020)— The St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to inform the general public that its Cashier and Customer Service departments will remain closed until further notice.

Customers wishing to make bill payments during this time can do so online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, or FirstCaribbean Bank portals.

To contact our Customer Service Department customers are encouraged to call 465-2000 or email [email protected] for enquires and customer support. To report emergencies and faults, customers should call 465-2013 or 600 from their mobile phones.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for their understanding and support during this time. For more information please visit our Facebook page: Skelec- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn