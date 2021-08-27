BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 27th August 2021)-Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Limited. is asking people of the Federation not to participate in the popular crate challenge game by encouraging all to “enjoy life responsibly.”

The #MilkCrateChallenge is currently trending in the US, flooding various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as video footage captures many falls from wobbly attempts to walk across a pyramid type structure stacked using milk crates.

In US news reports, medical experts and health organisations are among those who are warning individuals about doing the viral crate challenge stunts because of the risks of serious and life threatening injuries.

While the bigger topic is the health risks, a few individuals have won the praise of social media users for successfully completing the challenge, and ‘making it look easy’ at that.

So far, this media house has only come across one local recording which, like many tries, ends with the individual (a male) falling to the ground after walking about Carib Brewery beverage crates used for beer, stouts, malts and soft drinks. Noticeably though, the crates are seen stacked upright instead of flat which appears to have been done so to create the challenging aspect of trying to walk across.

A screenshot of the crate challenge being performed in St.Kitts-Nevis before the individual fell

Speaking exclusively to an employee at the Marketing Department at the Carib Brewery on Wednesday 25th August 2021, when quizzed on the general topic, he informed that the company was in the process of getting ready to post a message of caution on its social media page.

“The crate challenge is very dangerous. We are asking persons to refrain from participating in something like that. We have seen it and it is very dangerous.”

Furthermore, in a conversation about the stacking of the crates in the local video, it was revealed by the Carib Brewery source that the company’s crates do have a “lock” feature when stacked the proper straight way.

A question posed about the observation of the crate material, received the comment that indeed the local crate plastic is of a higher density when compared to the flimsy looking milk crates, but that safety is the takeaway message from Carib Brewery in cautioning that no one should be participating in that risky social media trend.

See below the company’s full statement posted on Thursday 26th August via its official Facebook page as posted with an image with the words: “DON’T MAKE YOUR LIFE A CHALLENGE YOU’LL REGRET! Enjoy life responsibly.’

A cautionary social media image from Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Limited on the topic of the milk crate challenge (source: facebook.com/CaribBreweryStKitts)

At Carib Brewery (St Kitts & Nevis) Limited, we believe in the celebration of life, and in our freedom as a people to do so responsibly. The health, safety and well-being of our staff, consumers and those around us who we may influence in some way or the other is our top priority, every day.

Because of our position, the Management and Staff of Carib Brewery (St Kitts & Nevis) Limited wish to categorically state that neither our company nor any of our brands endorse the current social media “Milk Crate Challenge” that is rapidly gaining in popularity, locally and abroad.

With everyone’s best interest in mind, we kindly encourage you not to engage in this challenge or attempting the use of crates or any such object to promote or participate in this current trend or similar activities. Already, it has lead to serious bodily damage and can result in loss of life.

Let’s continue to value and protect ourselves and each other in the best ways possible and continue to enjoy ourselves, responsibly.

Stay safe!

The Management and Staff of Carib Brewery (St Kitts & Nevis) Limited.