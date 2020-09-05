BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th September 2020) – The Advance Cargo Information Bill, 2020 -which is generally geared towards border control in the area of risk management- has been passed in the parliament of St.Kitts-Nevis.

On Thursday 3rd September 2020, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris, during a presentation for the bill that introduced and read for the the time, commented on its benefit saying: “Mr. Speaker, when the bill passes it is anticipated that the information provided by the advance cargo information system, would help to ensure that the customs and Excise Department would be better placed to protect the Federation and the region from threats emanating from international trade.”



He has explained that the lack of information has posed a significant challenge for the customs and Excise Department to be able to identify to a sufficient degree of certainty the threats posed by incoming consignments to the Federation.

The National Security Minister continued: “This in turn has hindered the Department in its ability to effectively implement a proper risk management system. The department has therefore found that the information derived from the manifest system has proven to be inadequate for our contemporary framework and the complex challenges now faced by border control, and of course this has to do with the importation of illicit goods into the Federation whether they be drugs, contraband, counterfeit; whatever it is those are now some of the security threats which border control all over have to relate to and respond to.”







According to him, it is anticipated that this proposed Advance Cargo Information system would come at no significant cost to the cargo reporters. He said cargo reporters would now be able to access the system using a secure web page and they will not require specialized equipment or software to make submissions into the system.





“Additionally, Mr. Speaker, Cargo reporters, businesses and consumers would benefit from improved facilitation of legitimate cargo. At the fulcrum of this, we are attempting to ensure only legitimate cargo enters the territorial space of St. Kitts and Nevis. This improvement would flow from the expected increase in efficiency of cargo reporting having one system for submissions for multiple jurisdictions. So, once you enter one, you need not enter for each destination you would go. And, of course, the anticipated reduction of clearance times by the use of the risk assessment and the improved quality assurance.”

Dr. Harris said the Advance Cargo Information System forms a critical part of the World Customs Organization SAFE Framework of Standards and therefore, assisting participating countries to standardize and harmonize their electronic cargo information all in support of regional and international trade.

“Access to regional and international intelligence databases – which is what IMPACS [Implementation Agency for Crime and Security] would provide, through the receipt of real-time notification and pre-alerts improves the sharing of information between Customs Departments all over.”