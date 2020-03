Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 13, 2020 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Canadian High Commission wishes to inform the general public that in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the biometrics collection visit scheduled for March 26-27, 2020 has been postponed. When a new date is decided, it will be communicated to the general public. The Canadian High Commission regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause.