St. Kitts’ Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta paid a courtesy call on Stedmond Tross, Cabinet Secretary in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to deepen cordial relations.

The fruitful discussion included the similarities and differences in their respective Cabinet policies and procedures, their roles and execution of their duties, and the possibility of fostering new relationships with other Cabinet Secretaries in the Caribbean Region.



Dr. Natta said it was a productive engagement.

“I thought it was imperative for me to meet with my counterpart Cabinet Secretary in Nevis and share experiences and discuss best practices as it relates to our roles and responsibilities,” stated Dr Natta. “The discourse was edifying, and we have pledged to maintain close communication between our offices to continue to build synergies in our work.”

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Natta also met briefly with the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley who welcomed him warmly and applauded his efforts to further strengthen relations between St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Natta was accompanied by Vashni Belle, Policy and Research Analyst in the Cabinet Secretariat.