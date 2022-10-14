The Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will convene its first press conference on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).



Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis at home and in the diaspora are encouraged to tune in to hear important updates from Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his Cabinet colleagues on a range of issues of national interest.



Monday’s press conference will be carried live on ZIZ Radio, ZIZ TV and via the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.