BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 15th May 2020) – Business owners are being advised by police to put measures in place to protect against becoming victims of individuals using masks to carry out criminal activities.

“While we’re on the topic of masks, we cannot overemphasize this too much. There is need for business to take steps to protect your property against persons who may be using mask to conceal their identity for illegal purposes.”

So said superintendent Cromwell Henry during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Tuesday 12th May 2020.

“You are advised to implement measures to deter such actions. Measures could include restricting the wearing of hoodies, caps, sun shades and ski masks while they’re on your premises, having persons remove the mask temporarily so that your surveillance systems can capture their image or requiring IDs when doing transaction etc.,” he urged.

According to him: “These measures are particularly important at business places where high value items or cash are traded. We remind you that you are responsible for your security and we ask you to take this responsibility serious. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis police force stands readily to support you in any way that you require; just reach out to us and we will provide support as you seek to secure your premises and property.”

Meanwhile, a suspect is being sort by police in relation to a larceny (robbery) incident that occurred at a business establishment at Port Zante

On Monday 11th May 2020, an employee at the establishment reported that at approximately 11:30 a.m., a male entered the establishment wearing a cap, sunshades and a face mask.

Reportedly, he requested a number of jewellery pieces to try on then left the establishment with the items. The items are valued at EC$11,000.00.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.

At the COVID-19 Daily Briefing later that day, Superintendent Henry pointed out that while the Small Charges Act prohibited the wearing of masks under normal circumstances, the present emergency regulations have relaxed those provisions temporarily.

As a result, wearing a mask is now a part of several measures that have been implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus relevant to section 15 of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 7) Regulations.

On the point of wearing masks outdoors, in accordance with the regulations, “a person shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth- when in a public place- once a period of emergency is declared in relation to COVID-19.”

“We appeal to everyone to be responsible in the wearing of your masks and use them for personal health purposes only. We ask that persons avoid wearing additional pieces such as caps and sun shades that may further disguise you and make others around you uncomfortable,” Superintendent Henry added.