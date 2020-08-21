BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st August 2020) – Owner of Islander Watersports-a sea taxi business in Nevis- Wincent Perkins says although a recent arson incident has decreased his fleet, such will not stop him from going above and beyond to provide the service that he loves.

The incident which took place in two separate instances during the early morning hours of Monday 17th August 2020 damaged four of his boats near his home in the Newcastle community and also at Oualie Beach.

Interviewed by this media house on Thursday 20th August, he told: “It’s business as usual. Whatever we were doing just after the pandemic [began] we continue. It just kind of slow us down but it ain’t stop us. I wouldn’t want to boast and say it’s going to make me stronger but it motivates me because if you know me or anyone knows me this is not going to stop me…I love what I do; I love to keep people and my clients happy so I’m not going to let this stop me from going above and beyond in providing the services that I’ve dedicated to the general public and the tourism sector.”

Commenting on the financial loss to the business, he informed “if I have to replace, it will be well over US$400,000. Four boats got damaged but I managed to save one out of the four. The one that I got saved, it’s just the heat from the flames that melted the glass, and a glass to replace it has already been ordered.”

The boats lost in the flames, he had obtained in 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Perkins spoke about the numerous calls and messages from clients, institutions and other well-wishers that he has been receiving since the incident.

“I just pretty much want to thank them for all their support. I received hundreds of WhatsApp. From all over the world I get comments; a lot of people are calling me from all over the world, institutions. I got a call from the US Embassy to share their concern …we work with them (that is) the US Embassy. I have gotten calls from the owners of Four Seasons, Christophe Harbour, Paradise Hotel, Nisbett Plantation. All of the clients and institutions that we work with they reached out to us. I’m still answering emails and WhatsApp messages. For the past four days, people have been showing their support to the business and me.”

Perkins said come 25th September this year, the company will mark 16 years in operation.

Giving his thoughts on the arson incident, Perkins commented: “I’m lost for words. I don’t know what to say. It’s very shocking. I never thought that someone or anyone would have done that to this company. The company always stands ready to help and assist in any way. We do a lot of charity work; we give back a lot to the community. This morning I ordered 4000 hand sanitizers to donate to all the schools on Nevis. The hand sanitizers were just shipped this morning.”

Additionally, he shared that for the past month, he has had a crew doing some refurnishing on a school that the company is affiliated with –Nevis Academy- in an effort to make the school ready to operate amidst COVID-19.

“So we’re doing work on sanitization on the toilets and all that so that when the children go back to school their parents can feel safe knowing that their children are in a clean environment.”

Perkins has applauded the work of the police so far, and while he wished that fire and rescue services could have gotten to the scene sooner, he is thankful that in less than 20 minutes, the fighter fighters were able to get the flames under control.

He also expressed gratitude that other people were not affected.

“We have a lot of equipment in the yard and a lot more boats in the yard. There were at least six water taxis in the yard and three out of the six burned. There were eight in total so they leave me back with five. If it didn’t get under control, the neighbours would have gotten a touch of it and it had spread to the neighbours it would have gone further down and it would have been a whole block. There are two big apartments next to me. It was a big loss for me but I’m thankful that it’s just me suffering the damages and not anyone else.”

Perkins talked about his plans to beef up security in continuing plans that were in place already.

Meanwhile, a police statement indicated that: “Sometime after 1 a.m. on Monday, August 17, Mr. Perkins reported that three (3) of his boats were on fire. The vessels were parked on a lot of land near his home. The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene and the Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.”

It is also said that police later received another report that Perkins’ vessel, which was on the shore at Oualie Beach, was also on fire and that port personnel at the pier were able to put the fire out.

Reportedly, members of the Forensic Department visited the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Newcastle Police Station 469-9326 or 664-7667 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.