BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 1st May 2020)-Bus drivers in St.Kitts-Nevis have the right to put out passengers not wearing masks regarding safety measures in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry publicized the green light for such in speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 29th April 2020 following a concern raised by a bus driver.

He informed that passengers found not wearing are will be liable for such and not the bus driver.

“Each person is liable for their actions …and so the person who breaches the regulation is the person responsible. So the regulation requires that every person to wear a mask so if the police finds you without a mask, you are the one who will be liable not the bus driver. We only ask that the bus driver assists in enforcing the regulation by asking these passengers to put on their masks before they come in but once they get in a remove the mask and they are caught by the police, they are responsible and not the driver.”

Superintendent Cromwell added: “The bus driver, he can stop the vehicle if he finds that persons are removing the masks once they begin to drive. He can stop the vehicle and ask them to alight or he can drive them to the nearest police station and ask the police to have the, removed from the vehicle. So again, you can put the passenger off the bus if they insists on not wearing the masks.”