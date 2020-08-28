BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th August 2020) – “It’s been mostly positive feedback. It’s only some drivers who are accustomed to just come and go who would have an issue but it’s mostly positive; folks are glad that we have a system whereby everybody can benefit.”

So said President of the West Line Bus Association Nicholson ‘Rambo’ Webster during a one on one interview on Thursday 27th August 2020 when asked what the feedback has been like from his fellow bus drivers using the new West Bus Terminal as of this week.

That day, this media house paid a visit to the area whereby a two-lane system was observed as the buses lined up and passengers got on accordingly going about that type of queue flow The facility includes a roof for shelter protection against sun and rain.

President of the West Line Bus Association Nicholson ‘Rambo’ Webster (right end) welcomes a female passenger who is about to get on his bus (Spokesman Snap)

“Yesterday, we began a test run of the terminal because it’s been refurbished so it’s a new terminal so what we wanted to do was implement a system that would be fair to everybody. So yesterday we had the dry run and it started off a bit slow because it’s a new system so folks were trying to familiarize themselves with it but after midday it got going and it was flowing much better than in the morning,” Webster said.

When asked to make a comparison of the operations at the new facility, Webster had this to say: “Well, this system is a system where everybody would benefit equally versus what we had before, most of the time only the popular guys would benefit on a daily basis. So you have those who would be struggling to barely make even $80 some times.”

A popular bus driver, as described by him, is “somebody who comes down and most of the passengers just automatically go on his bus versus a non-popular guy who would struggle to get people on his bus.”

Commenting on the working relationship with police officers who monitor the area, he told “Sometimes it is a bit challenging; some officers come down here and they don’t seem to know what’s going on or they seem reluctant in trying to enforce certain things we try to get implemented but mostly positive but just a little challenging when you have a change in officer.”

Asked his take on a solution to such an observation made, he replied: “What I would like is that the Police High Command would pass down the information. I think sometimes the information gets lost between the departments.”

In speaking with a police officer, when asked how the system has been flowing, he pointed to the two lane system. According to him, at present the two lanes are workable during the slow season but that the one lane might be better during the fast season after schools are reopened.

“Based on how it is now, it cuts across traffic so I don’t see the benefit in that because when you go out the bus stop you can’t turn right but you can turn right when you come in…but I guess they (the traffic regulation officials) will see accordingly how things flow,” another officer said.

Offering some traffic tips to the bus operators, that officer has advised: “Stay safe on the road, drive at a reasonable pace and watch out for the kids.”