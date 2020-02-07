BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th February 2020)- This week, a break-in on the compound of the Warner Park Cricket Stadium has caused a delay in starting the four-day match schedule of the Hurricanes v Pride West Indies Championship.

As a result, yesterday’s planned first day game is slated to take place today (Friday 7th February 2020) instead.

This media house has gathered that some of the equipment for team Barbados were stolen.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) via a press released yesterday revealed that: “Due to an overnight break-in at the players pavilion at Warner Park, St. Kitts, the scheduled start of the fourth round match of the West Indies Championship on Thursday has been delayed by one day. The match will now start on Friday at 10am (9am Jamaica Time).”

According to the sports source, local hosts Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the St. Kitts Cricket Association have confirmed to Cricket West Indies that local police are investigating the matter and that all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring.

As communicated further, the delayed start to this fixture is not expected to have any significant impact on the ongoing series of matches across the region.

Guyana Jaguars vs Jamaica Scorpions at Guyana National Stadium Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Windsor Park, Dominica are the other matches ongoing in the fourth round.

A longstanding cricket supporter, in sharing some sentiments on the break-in incident, is hoping that the incident will not spoil the Federation’s venue as a top selection over the years for regional and international levels of the game.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity (name withheld), that individual commented: “well I would like to say I am disappointed at what happened [and] I hope the perpetrators are captured. This, I hope, will not stain our legacy as host of many levels of cricket and I hope the authorities make changes to ensure such an incident never happens again.”