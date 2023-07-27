By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 27th July 2023)-Three juvenile males seen running in surveillance footage, after allegedly being involved in malicious damage, are expected to appear before the Child Justice Board to answer about multiple incidences of malicious damage to passing vehicles on the F. T. Williams Highway.

A 0:13 second video which circulated via social media on Monday 24th July 2023 shows the three boys looking back while running.

Via its official facebook page (The Royal St.Christopher and Nevis Police Force) had initially informed the public that they were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three individuals seen in the footage provided.

It was shared that those persons were suspected of committing multiple instances of malicious damage along the F.T. Williams Highway between July 10, 2023 and July 21, 2023.

A follow police statement issued three (3) days after on Thursday 27th July revealed: “The Police have successfully identified, with the general public’s assistance, the three (3) persons responsible for multiple incidences of Malicious Damage to passing vehicles on the F. T. Williams Highway on St. Kitts. The three (3) males, all juveniles, were brought to the Basseterre Police Station by their respective guardians on July 26th and July 27th, 2023 respectively. There, they were each apprehended and interviewed in the presence of their guardians. Following said interviews, each male was released into the custody of his guardian.”

It was also disclosed that: “Their cases will be heard at a later date by the Child Justice Board.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has also extended “deepest gratitude to the general public for the assistance that aided in this matter’s timely resolution.”