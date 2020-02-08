BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th February 2020) – Booked artiste for the June 2020 edition of the annual St.Kitts Music Festival, 19-year-old Jamaican Reggae sensation Mikayla ‘Koffee’ Simpson, has something historically special to toast these days having captured the award for Best Reggae Album at the recent 62nd Grammy Awards in the US, being the only female and youngest solo artiste to do so.

The prestigious yearly star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names in music, was held in Las Vegas at the Staple Center on Sunday 26th January 2020.

Koffee has won such a high-status award for her five track debut EP (Extended Play) album dubbed ‘Rapture’- released on March 14, 2019-which includes hits like the title track ‘Rapture” and her first single ‘Toast’.

The other four nominees for the Best Reggae Album Grammy category were Julian Marley (As I Am), Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics (The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics), Steel Pulse (Mass Manipulation) and Third World (More Work To Be Done).

In her acceptance speech, Koffee thanked the producers and everyone who helped to make ‘Rapture’ what it is today.

Additionally, the young recording artiste saluted the contributions and work of Reggae icons (including fellow Grammy nominees), generations ahead of her “for all of the input they have put in Reggae industry and the music. I’ve learnt a lot from them and from other older people in the industry and that’s why I’m here; that’s what brought us all here so I just want to say that this one is for all of us. This one is for Reggae and this for Jamaica.”

On Monday 3rd February, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, via his social media page Twitter, PM Holness shared that he received a courtesy call from Koffee that afternoon.

He had this to say: “I am extremely proud of Koffee’s historic achievement; having someone as youthful and creative as her with such powerful melodies that are appealing to everyone is impeccable for our music and culture.”

The other acts announced in December 2019 are Jimmy Cliff, Chronixx, Whiz Kid and Kollision Band.

In other related the St. Kitts Music Festival news, the final lineup for the 2020 St. Kitts Music Festival is scheduled to be revealed tonight (Friday 7th February) at Splash Bar located at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel in Frigate Bay.

The festival’s organising committee issued a statement this week advising the public that it is aware that a flyer is being disseminated that incorrectly states that a few artistes were “just released” noting that such advertisement is “illegitimate”.

The fake flyer included three acts namely Cardi B, Meek Mill and DaBaby.