BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th August 2020) -A local boat captain and two illegal immigrants have been jailed and charged in the aftermath of a recent human smuggling interrupted by local authorities while a fourth individual is being sought after by police in this matter.

Three of the men held in the smuggling operation at Palmetto Bay were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison on Tuesday, August 25.

Captain of the boat, Norton Hanley of Boyd’s Village, charged for the offences of Smuggling, Illegal Entry and Entering the Federation without Written Permission. The vessel, which is called ‘Black Kings’, is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Passengers, Juan Jose Cuesta, a national of The Dominican Republic and Enrique Torres Rojas, a national of Venezuela, have each been charged for the offences of Illegal Entry and Entering the Federation without Written Permission. They were charged on August 20.

Police say the fourth individual who was taken into custody was released without charge.

Local authorities have indicated that acting quickly on information received on August 14, from a concerned citizen, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard and The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police were able to thwart the smuggling operation.

The vessel was seized by the Coast Guard.

Another individual is still at large. Persons who have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, are asked to contact the Old Road Police Station at 465-6250 or their nearest Police Station.