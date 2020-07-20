BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 17th July 2020)–Having seen the local buzz of social media excitement featuring photos taken at the Viewing Decks at Black Rocks in the Belle Vue community, Orencea Bussue has become the first individual to have a personal arranged photoshoot moment immediately after dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday 15th July 2020 on the occasion of her 25th birthday.

All dolled up and carrying balloons for the celebrative day, she arrived to the venue not knowing the ceremony was scheduled to take place. She then chose to relax and wait for the start and finish of the event, and is thankful that the sunset ambiance actually worked to her advantage in capturing her special images.

Speaking exclusively to this media house Bussue who hails from the Cotton Ground community in Nevis, shared that it was her second visit to that popular local historic place of interest in recalling a school field trip when she attended the St.Thomas’ Primary School.

“I haven’t been here since I was a little girl in primary school during a field trip…This is a whole different scenery.”

Asked why she chose the Viewing Decks at Black Rocks, she had this to say: “I saw venue on Facebook with other photos and I said it’s beautiful compared to the last time I remember being here. I don’t even remember seeing this part of it because as kids we were scared to look over.”

As to what she thinks about her chosen photo shoot spot: “It’s very beautiful. I will be posting later.”

Chief Executive Office and Managing Director of the White Gate Development Corporation Ellis Hazel during the ceremony stated: “Since the completion of the viewing platforms, I have witnessed droves of individuals and groups taking pictures and enjoying the scenery; most not knowing that all this was taking place.”

He went on to say “I have seen people romanticizing during the high noon, a mother breastfeeding her infant on one of the lower decks, fellas having a beer and relaxing-We call it ‘liming’, oh!-a viral photo of a young man popping the question to his fiancé on her birthday. Such are the pleasures that the construction of this magnificent infrastructure intended.”

Hazel labelled the project as being a “significant investment government has made in improving Black Rocks for the benefit of our people primarily and secondarily for the enjoyment of guests.”

He explained that the vision for Black Rocks is a multi-use space, an artisan village set in a historic landscape during the day and an avenue for entertainment for leisure and relaxation during the evening, night time and weekends.

Hazel spoke about the features at Black Rocks including improved pasture, barbecue pavilion, walkway with wheelchair access from the parking lot.

“…and the beauty about it is the majestic viewing platforms that have drawn us all here today.”

He told that the work done at Black Rocks is based on a partnership with stakeholders including taxi operators, vendors and people of Belle Vue. All were thanked for their comments and input.

Meanwhile Dr. Timothy Harris, described the moment as be proud one for him both as Prime Minister and the elected representative for Constituency Seven.

“This multitier open air observation platform is a significant investment in the improvement of the Black Rocks visitor experience as it enables tourists and locals alike to safely and comfortably view the dramatic jagged black cliffs that were formed by lava eruptions from the now dormant 3792 feet Mount Liamuiga.”

He continued: “Indeed this stunning new amenity signals that Black Rocks is being taken seriously as a world-class land mark and one that has the potential to extend the benefits of tourism in this community and those within its vicinity. These viewing decks form part of a wide range rehabilitation project being built out between joint partnership between the government of St.Kitts and Nevis and in particular the Ministry of Tourism and the White Gate Development Corporation.”

He talked about Black Rocks coming alive each year on Good Friday with the kite flying competition and family fun day featuring other events like cricket, domino competition and tug of war and fashion shows.

Pointing to the addition of the decks, he commented: “We want it to become a year round destination and commercial district. It has also become even more popular; as we’ve heard for taking wedding photos, jogging, walking and watching the sunset or just having an afternoon line in the company of good friends or new acquaintances.”

According to him: “With its upgraded ambiance Black Rocks adds to the list of places to go on the island of St.Kitts not just on holidays or on special occasions but just because there are more features now to enjoy and local vendors here to support at this iconic, historical now historic site.”