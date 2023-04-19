Over 100 staff members from all seven (7) Departments within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, as well as other volunteers, took to the Independence Square on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to initiate a phased beautification project as part of Good Deeds Day observed on April 16.

Good Deeds Day was initiated in 2007 and is celebrated in April. It is a global movement of people who are dedicated to doing good deeds. According to www.pointsoflight.org , each year, hundreds of thousands of people put into practice the simple idea that every single person can do something good, be it large or small, to improve the lives of others and positively change the world.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said that it was important to implement such an initiative.

“We found it important to join Good Deeds Day in terms of doing something good. Outside of the fact that the Department of Constituency Empowerment and the Ministry of Environment have been promoting ‘waste is our responsibility…’ we recognize the importance of protecting Independence Square,” said Dr. Clarke. “Independence 40 is upon us. This is a space that is used not just by our locals but also by our visitors and we have to keep it clean. That is why we started here as part of our Good Deeds Day initiative.”

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Sherilita Dore-Tyson shared similar sentiments adding that Independence Square is high traffic area which made its selection quite fitting.

“The square is a very significant place historically and culturally. It is also a place where lots of activities are held and so we want to make the place comfortable, user and environmentally – friendly,” said PS Dore-Tyson. “Now that the Ministry of Sustainable Development has taken over the square, we are encouraging the general public not to litter in the square and to help us [care] for the square. It is our place, our space, it is our comfortable place in the heart of beautiful Basseterre.”

Phynora Ible, Executive Director of Chipeen Volunteer Center, said that this year for the first, St. Kitts and Nevis is participating in Goods Deeds Day on a wider level. She encouraged organizations in the Federation to participate in a meaningful way.

“We are asking organizations to do something simple as having a day of hugs or as elaborate as a community project, helping someone in need or a group of persons who are in need,” said Ms. Ible. “We are excited for St. Kitts and Nevis to be a part of this great movement in 2023.”

The Chipeen Volunteer Centre is a nonprofit organization that connects volunteers with volunteer opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis. In the past, they have partnered with the local Department of Community Development and Social Services. They also partner with the international organization called Good Deeds Day.